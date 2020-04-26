https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/494745-trump-blasts-fox-news-says-he-wants-an-alternative

President TrumpDonald John TrumpWH officials discuss HHS secretary replacement following criticism of pandemic response: WSJ Pentagon leaders at impasse about next steps for Capt. Brett Crozier: report Trump forgoes WH press briefing for the first time since Easter weekend MORE lashed out at Fox News on Sunday, targeting several figures at the network in a series of tweets claiming that the network was “being fed Democrat talking points.”

In three tweets Sunday afternoon, the president called for an “alternative” to the right-leaning news network.

Trump attacked numerous figures in the tweets, including former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who joined the board of Fox News in March of last year, and former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile Donna Lease BrazilePBS reporter says media coverage of Trump feels like ‘a team sport’ RNC chairwoman: Donna Brazile was ‘out of line’ with ‘go to hell’ comment Donna Brazile calls Biden comeback ‘most impressive 72 hours’ of politics she’s ever seen MORE, who was accused of leaking CNN town hall questions to then-candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Memo: Bully pulpit may be backfiring for Trump Poll: Trump has 5-point lead over Biden in Texas China emerges as new flashpoint in 2020 campaign MORE during the Democratic primary in 2016.

His criticism also targeted “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace, who he said was “nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes,” referring to CBS’s “Face the Nation” and NBC’s Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddHow autocrats are using coronavirus to grab more power Fox News host hits back at Trump over Chris Wallace criticism: ‘Enough’ Trump blasts Chris Wallace, asks ‘what the hell is happening’ to Fox News MORE, host of “Meet the Press” and “Meet the Press Daily.”

Fox News representatives did not return a request for comment on the president’s tweets. His remarks come as right-wing cable news outlet One America News Network has pushed in recent weeks for the president’s public support, tweeting in March that it called “bullshit” after Trump failed to mention the network by name at a campaign rally.

“Anyone who knows @OANN, knows we’ve reported REAL news since DAY ONE. Our young people work very hard to do that, so to be mentioned by the President means a lot more to them than to the established media elites,” added the network’s CEO, Robert Herring, in a tweet.

