President TrumpDonald John TrumpWH officials discuss HHS secretary replacement following criticism of pandemic response: WSJ Pentagon leaders at impasse about next steps for Capt. Brett Crozier: report Trump forgoes WH press briefing for the first time since Easter weekend MORE lashed out at the national news media over coverage of his work habits and the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election in a series of tweets Sunday afternoon.

The president first unleashed a pair of tweets apparently prompted by an article published Thursday in the New York Times detailing the president’s private life and work schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump said he was “a hard worker” and labeled the report by Katie Rogers and Annie Karni “a phony story” that was “written by a third rate reporter who knows nothing about me.”

“I work from early in the morning until late at night, haven’t left the White House in many months (except to launch Hospital Ship Comfort) in order to take care of Trade Deals, Military Rebuilding etc., and then I read a phony story in the failing @nytimes about my work schedule and eating habits, written by a third rate reporter who knows nothing about me,” he wrote.

“I will often be in the Oval Office late into the night & read & see that I am angrily eating a hamburger & Diet Coke in my bedroom. People with me are always stunned. Anything to demean!” Trump added.

In a series of tweets issued minutes later, the president went on the attack once more, this time saying reporters who had received Nobel Prizes – misspelled as “Noble” in the tweets – for their efforts to report on the special counsel investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia should return the prizes.

“When will all of the “reporters” who have received Noble Prizes for their work on Russia, Russia, Russia, only to have been proven totally wrong (and, in fact, it was the other side who committed the crimes), be turning back their cherished “Nobles” so that they can be given to the REAL REPORTERS & JOURNALISTS who got it right,” the president tweeted.

“When will the Noble Committee Act? Better be fast!” he added, repeating his misspelling of the Nobel Prize Committee.

The second set of tweets was widely mocked on Twitter over the president’s repeated misspelling of “Nobel” as well as the fact that there is no Nobel Prize for journalism. Two news organizations did receive Pulitzer Prizes – the highest award in journalism – in 2019 for Trump-related stories but neither of those stories focused on the Russia investigation.

