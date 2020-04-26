https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/494748-trump-on-noble-prize-tweets-does-sarcasm-ever-work

President TrumpDonald John TrumpWH officials discuss HHS secretary replacement following criticism of pandemic response: WSJ Pentagon leaders at impasse about next steps for Capt. Brett Crozier: report Trump forgoes WH press briefing for the first time since Easter weekend MORE on Sunday responded after multiple tweets in which he railed against the Nobel Prize — repeatedly spelling it as the “Noble Prize” — drew mockery online, asking, “Does sarcasm ever work?”

“Does anybody get the meaning of what a so-called Noble (not Nobel) Prize is, especially as it pertains to Reporters and Journalists?” he wrote. “Noble is defined as, ‘having or showing fine personal qualities or high moral principles and ideals.’”

“Does sarcasm ever work?” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does anybody get the meaning of what a so-called Noble (not Nobel) Prize is, especially as it pertains to Reporters and Journalists? Noble is defined as, “having or showing fine personal qualities or high moral principles and ideals.” Does sarcasm ever work? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

His tweet comes as “Nobel” and “Noble Prize” have surged to the top of Twitter trends on Sunday afternoon after a series of tweets in which he attacked the news media over coverage of his work habits and the probe into Russia’s election interference.

In the string of tweets, Trump called out The New York Times on the heels of a recent article published by the paper that reported on his private life and work habits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump blasted the story as “phony” and said the report, which was penned by Katie Rogers and Annie Karni, was “written by a third rate reporter who knows nothing about me.”

“The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history,” he went on in the tweets. “I don’t know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it!”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also asked in subsequent tweets, which have since been deleted, whether reporters he claimed “have received Noble Prizes for their work on Russia, Russia, Russia, only to have been proven totally wrong” would be “turning back their cherished ‘Nobles’ so that they can be given to the REAL REPORTERS & JOURNALISTS who got it right.”

“Lawsuits should be brought against all, including the Fake News Organizations, to rectify this terrible injustice. For all of the great lawyers out there, do we have any takers? When will the Noble Committee Act? Better be fast!” he continued in the tweets, appearing to refer to the Nobel Prize Committee.

Trump’s comments were instantly met with viral reactions from social media users, with some seizing on his spelling and a number of people noting there is no Nobel Prize for journalism.

I said to my wife just now, “This guy confused the Nobel Prize with the Pulitzer, misspelled it and then misspelled Hamburger” and without missing a beat she said, “Trump right?” He’s so dumb that he is instantly recognized when someone does something so dumb. — Wajahat “Social Distance Yourself” Ali (@WajahatAli) April 26, 2020

Not only did Obama win a Nobel Peace Prize, he could even spell it. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 26, 2020

No Nobel Prizes or Spelling Bee Awards for our stable genius. pic.twitter.com/UkD2rxRxkQ — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) April 26, 2020

Last year, the Times and The Wall Street Journal were awarded Pulitzer Prizes for stories covering the president, though they didn’t pertain to the Russia probe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

