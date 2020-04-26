https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-nbcs-chuck-todd-touts-a-good-thing-about-this-economic-crisis-clean-air-and-good-views

As millions of Americans lose their job, thousands lose their lives, and the economy faces total collapse, Chuck Todd of NBC wants everyone to reflect on the “good news” to arise from the COVID-19 pandemic: “clean air” and “good views.”

During a Sunday broadcast of “Meet the Press,” Chuck Todd closed out a segment by welcoming viewers to take pride in the clear skylines that are now happening due to everyone being forced indoors and not going to work.

“If there is a good thing about this economic crisis, it has been the clean air, and views we haven’t seen for a long time,” said Todd as the camera panned to a television screen showing before and after pictures of various skylines now free of pollution: Los Angeles, New Dehli, Paris.

People on social media roundly roasted Todd for being so tone-deaf as Americans suffer unprecedented economic hardship.

“Spoken like a true bubble dweller [who’s] still collecting his big paycheck…undeserved based on his performance,” said one Twitter user.

“Have nonessential worker douche nozzle say it while he is receiving no income,” said another user.

“Yes, as Chuck sits from his lofty perch drawing his million-dollar paycheck his view of the world is now unobstructed by the stench and grime of we deplorables,” said another.

In the weeks since the lockdowns kicked into high-gear, environmentalists and their allies have used the COVID-19 pandemic to talk about how the sudden standstill of the economy has benefitted the earth. Some have even gone so far as to suggest that the pandemic was earth’s vengeance against humanity for our destruction of it through climate change.

“Before Corona, after Corona, this is changing everything,” filmmaker Spike Lee recently said. “But you know why, the reason, I read an article about it, how pollution is clearing up, skies are clear, animals are coming out. I mean, you know, the Earth was angry at us. People may think I’m crazy that I believe it in my heart and soul, that we had gone too far and Earth said, ‘Hold up, we gotta change this.’”

“We were killing this planet,” Lee continued. “And this time that everything was shut down, the Earth has come alive. Water is clear. … And the other day I read in The New York Times, LA had the clearest air in the world. Los Angeles! There was one day last week they had the cleanest air in the world, LA.”

“One of the upsides of this whole drama is that we are forced to think together as a race,” said actor Idris Elba. “Our world has been taking a kicking. We have damaged our world, and it’s no surprise that our world is reacting to the human race.”

“There’s no surprise that a virus has been created that is going to slow us down, and ultimately make us think differently about our world and ourselves,” he continued. “For me, that’s a stand-out thing that’s really obvious. This is almost like the world’s cry out. Like: ‘Hey, hey, hey — you’re kicking me, you know, and what you’re doing is not good, so I’ll get rid of you,’ — as any organism would do, is try to get rid of an infection. And maybe this is it for the world.”

