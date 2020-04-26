https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-rapper-dmx-hosts-bible-study-on-instagram-live-asks-people-receive-jesus-as-lord-and-savior

Has the spiritual revolution that Kanye West promised among his fellow musicians come to fruition? Rapper DMX hosting a Bible study shows that may be so.

Last Friday, the “Ruff Ryders” singer led over 14,000 viewers on a study of verses from Ecclesiastes, primarily 3:1-8, an especially applicable set of verses for the times given their focus on the changing of seasons:

There is an appointed time for everything. And there is a time for every event under heaven— A time to give birth and a time to die;

A time to plant and a time to uproot what is planted. A time to kill and a time to heal;

A time to tear down and a time to build up. A time to weep and a time to laugh;

A time to mourn and a time to dance. A time to throw stones and a time to gather stones;

A time to embrace and a time to shun embracing. A time to search and a time to give up as lost;

A time to keep and a time to throw away. A time to tear apart and a time to sew together;

A time to be silent and a time to speak. A time to love and a time to hate;

A time for war and a time for peace.

At times, the rapper would deliver sermons about him being “God’s child,” and the need to have wisdom in times of uncertainty.

“The word says my people perish for lack of knowledge. Perish is not always dying. It’s being lost, not being found, not being able to be found,” he said.

“God is giving you the time, he’s giving you the time, to get closer to Him, to become familiar with Him,” he later added.

On keeping the faith during this pandemic, the rapper said to lean on “God’s will,” and not try to decipher it so intensely.

“At the end of the day, at the beginning of the day, it’s going to be God’s will,” he said. “If you try to understand why He does what He does, you’re just going to end up with a headache. Just do the right thing.”

Who knew that DMX reading the Bible was exactly what I needed right now pic.twitter.com/PrNa3CWznV — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 25, 2020

[embedded content]

At one point, DMX called upon people watching to pray and accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior.

DMX leading people to Christ 😭🙏🏾😭 pic.twitter.com/f7Iwo2aPhm — Grape Juice Papi (@Kofimagne) April 25, 2020

DMX, who has previously served jail time for various infractions, has been open about his Christianity for years, and has even said he feels called to become a pastor. He also reads the Bible daily.

Following his conversion to Christianity, rapper Kanye West said that the culture will see musicians and talented artists return to Christ.

“It’s like the devil stole all the good producers, all the good musicians, all the good artists, all the good designers, all the good business people and said, ‘you gotta come over and work for me.’ And now the trend, the shift, is going to change. Jesus has won the victory,” West told Joel Osteen during a visit at Lakewood Church.

