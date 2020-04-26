http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YnlNoPLW63s/

This week’s broadcast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” featured Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci taking jabs at President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m going to be there putting out the facts for whoever’s listening,” Pitt’s Fauci said. “And when I hear things like ‘the virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide pod challenge,’ I’ll be there to say, ‘please don’t.’”

At the end of the skit, Pitt removed his costume accessories to express his gratitude to Fauci and first responders.

“Doctor Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time, and thank you to the medical workers, first responders, and their families for being on the front line,” Pitt added.

