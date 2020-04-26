http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KLmA1d0lYxQ/

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said the most important thing she can do is encourage everyone in her state to vote by mail in November.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked, “Governor, we’ve got an election, as you know, coming up in November. What steps are you taking in your state to ensure that voters can go to the polls in a safe manner?”

Whitmer said, “We are encouraging people to vote by mail. Michigan made great strides in terms of that ability in the last couple of years. The people in the state said we want that right so we’ve amended our Constitution. We’re really going to encourage everyone who can vote by mail to do that. We can’t put off an election because of a pandemic but we can take the appropriate steps keep people safe so they can exercise this right in this country of ours and stay safe in doing it. We don’t want people to come out and congregate anywhere right now much less for the foreseeable future. So everything we can do to encourage vote by mail is absolutely the most important thing we can do and that’s what we are doing.”

