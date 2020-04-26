https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-19-reinfection-world-health-organization/2020/04/26/id/964761

The World Health Organization (WHO) deleted a tweet about the coronavirus, but not before it was reported in the media in what some described as unwarranted concern about secondary COVID-19 infections, Reason reported on Sunday.

The controversial WHO tweet said: “There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from #COVID19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.”

Although technically true that there is no evidence of immunity, this is only because COVID-19 is so new that it hasn’t been thoroughly studied yet.

Most experts expect COVID-19 survivors to have some immunity, although it is unclear how strong it will be or how long it will last.

Statistician Nate Silver explained in a tweet that “no evidence” means “something like ‘no definitive proof, yet’… But the average person is going to read it as ‘there’s no immunity to coronavirus,’ which is likely false and not a good summation of the evidence.”

Presented with this criticism about the confusion of the “finding,” the WHO deleted the tweet.

