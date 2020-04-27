https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/494964-americans-receive-signed-trump-letters-in-the-mail-explaining

Americans are receiving letters signed by President TrumpDonald John TrumpWest Virginia announces six-week reopening process Americans receive signed Trump letters in the mail explaining coronavirus stimulus checks Coronavirus warnings appeared repeatedly in classified presidential briefings in January, February: report MORE that offer an explanation about the coronavirus stimulus relief payments they’re getting and also tout the bipartisan economic relief package he “proudly” signed into law last month that made the payments possible.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which ABC News reports sent out the letters along with the Treasury Department, the messages are intended to provide Americans with information about the payment.

In the letter, the recipient is notified of how much money they will be receiving in stimulus relief and of the method of payment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter also touches on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, or the $2 trillion relief package Congress passed last month.

“On March 27, 2020, Congress passed with overwhelming bipartisan support the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), which I proudly signed into law,” the letter states.

Trump then goes on to thanks the House and Senate for “working with [his] administration to fast-track this $2.2 trillion in much-need economic relief to the American people.”

“Every citizen should take tremendous pride in the selflessness, courage and compassion of our people,” the letter concludes. “America’s drive, determination, innovation and sheer willpower have conquered every previous challenge – and they will continue to conquer this one too. Just as we have before, America will triumph yet again – and rise to new heights of greatness. We will do it together, as one nation, stronger than ever before.”

According to CNN, Trump said during a briefing last week that the relief package required a letter be sent out that notified those receiving payments of “what benefits Americans are receiving; to fulfill the requirement, the Treasury Department is mailing a letter to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the legislation, a portion reads, “Not later than 15 days after the date on which the (Treasury) Secretary distributed any payment to an eligible taxpayer pursuant to this subsection, notice shall be sent by mail to such taxpayer’s last known address.”

“Such notice shall indicate the method by which such payment was made, the amount of such payment, and a phone number for the appropriate point of contact at the Internal Revenue Service to report any failure to receive such payment,” the portion continues.

The move comes about two weeks after Americans first began receiving paper checks as part of the measure that also had Trump’s name printed on them. It marked the first time in history that a president’s name appeared on disbursement from the IRS.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

