New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) and First Lady Chirlane McCray were confronted in public by an angry New Yorker in a video that was posted online Saturday. The man accused the pair of “selfish behavior” for allegedly making a non-essential chauffeured trip to take a stroll in a park 11 miles from their home, instead of utilizing the park near their mansion.

What are the details?

A man identified by

The New York Post as Darren Goldner posted the footage purportedly taken from Prospect Park, and he can be heard telling the mayor and first lady, “Seriously, you guys have a park. You live in the middle of a park. You don’t need to non-essentially travel to Brooklyn.”

De Blasio replies, “C’mon guys, give it a break,” and starts to walk away, but Goldner follows, saying, “I’m not going to give it a break. This is selfish behavior. This is so terribly selfish. You call yourself a progressive, but you chauffeur yourself to Brooklyn. You force people to drive you.”

New Yorkers are allowed to walk in parks in spite of the city’s COVID-19 mandates. It appears that what offended Mr. Goldner was that the mayor allegedly put a driver at risk so that he and his wife could take a leisurely stroll miles away rather than staying put in their own neighborhood.

Goldner slammed the mayor to his face and online, calling out de Blasio for being a fake progressive and

saying, “His actions tell us who he really is. Austerity for the working class, privilege for the ruling class.”

But conservatives weren’t impressed with de Blasio and McCray’s behavior, either.

Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv said of the video, “Quarantine for thee, but not for me,” and “The View” co-host Meghan McCain tweeted, “DeBlasio is a national disgrace. New Yorkers have every right to be furious at this blatant disregard for breaking HIS OWN RULES. How can our mayor ‘lead as I say, not as I do.’ What an utter joke.”

Anything else?

De Blasio has been repeatedly torched for taking his walks in Prospect Park while insisting New Yorkers only leave their homes for essential reasons. He was even turned in to his own social distancing snitch hotline for violating his own orders after he and his wife were spotted taking their regular walk far from home.

