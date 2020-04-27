https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/bill-barr-orders-us-attorneys-lookout-abuses-power-government-officials-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/

Bill Barr

US Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday issued a 2-page memo ordering US Attorneys to be on the “lookout” for state and local directives that could be violating the constitutional rights and civil liberties of individual citizens amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

State and local government officials have issued unconstitutional lockdown orders in response to the Coronavirus outbreak and no matter how much data is released showing the virus has a very low mortality rate, the tyrants are not loosening restrictions.

“As the Department of Justice explained recently in guidance to states and localities taking steps to battle the pandemic, even in times of emergency, when reasonable and temporary restrictions are placed on rights, the First Amendment and federal statutory law prohibit discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers,” Barr wrote.

“For example, the Constitution also forbids, in certain circumstances, discrimination against disfavored speech and undue interference with the national economy,” Barr wrote. “If a state or local ordinance crosses the line from an appropriate exercise of authority to stop the spread of COVID-19 into an overbearing infringement of constitutional and statutory protections, the Department of Justice may have an obligation to address that overreach in federal court.”

Barr previously released a statement of interest and called out the government officials in Mississippi who singled out churchgoers while permitting citizens to attend nearby drive-in restaurants.

Barr said the government “may not impose special restrictions on religious activity that do not also apply to similar non-religious activity.”

Crazed Democrat governors like Gretchen Whitmer (MI) and Gavin Newsom (CA) however appear to be retaliating against citizens who dare exercise their constitutional rights to assemble.

Whitmer recently threatened to extend her authoritarian lockdown order after Michiganders came out to protest against her tyrannical takeover.

On Monday, Newsom retaliated against his constituents after tens of thousands flocked to Orange County beaches amid a heatwave and announced he is increasing enforcement of Coronavirus restrictions.

