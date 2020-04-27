https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-california-doctors-go-ingraham-angle-challenge-official-covid-policy-youtube-takes-videos/

On Saturday two California doctors of Immunology went on with KIRO News 23 in California and made a video disputing the official state coronavirus policy in California.

Doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi said their facilities have tested over 5,200 patients for the coronavirus throughout the county, making up for over half of all testing in Kern County. According to their data, the death rate of the coronavirus is similar in prevalence to the flu. And they believe only the sick and elderly should be quarantined and that businesses should open. They also revealed that the state of California is pressuring doctors to pad the COVID-19 numbers.

The KIRO videos went viral!

We reported on this story on Saturday.

On Monday night the two California doctors went on The Ingraham Angle with Laura Ingraham to discuss their expertise and challenge the official state narrative on the coronavirus.

Following their appearance on the show their videos were removed from Google-YouTube!

They did not pass official WHO policy.



THESE TECH COMPANIES ARE OUT OF CONTROL!

UPDATE — Here is the original video of Dr. Erickson posted at The Scoop.

