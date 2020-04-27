https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-drops-major-hint-on-kim-jong-un-health-situation

President Donald Trump stated during the White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing on Monday that he knows the health status of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

“I can’t tell you, exactly,” Trump told reporters when asked. “Yes, I do have a very good idea, but I can’t talk about it now. I just wish him well.”

“I hope he’s fine, I do know how he’s doing relatively speaking,” Trump continued. “You will probably be hearing in the not too distant future.”

Later, when asked about a statement that Kim reportedly made over the weekend, Trump responded, “Kim Jong Un made a statement on Saturday? I don’t think so.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

