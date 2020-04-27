https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-who-director-general-snaps-that-world-should-have-listened-to-us-report-says

On Monday, AFP reported that the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) microbiologist Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, actually stated that the world “should have listened” to WHO regarding the coronavirus.

France 24 reported that Ghebreyesus, speaking to a virtual press briefing, said that WHO had “sounded the highest level of alarm over the novel coronavirus early on, but lamented that not all countries had heeded its advice,” adding that WHO had warned of a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” on January 30. He pontificated, “The world should have listened to WHO then carefully,” according to France 24.

The colossal nerve of Ghebreyesus allegedly claiming that the world should have listened to WHO comes months after the fact that on January 14, WHO took the word of the Communist Chinese government, tweeting, “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China.”

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

Additionally, WHO, ostensibly because of pressure from Communist China, excludes Taiwan from the organization, and reportedly ignored warnings from health officials in Taiwan as far back as December 2019 that the coronavirus could be passed via human-to-human contact.

As The Daily Wire reported on March 21:

The Financial Times reported Friday that Taiwan made the claim, insisting the WHO didn’t communicate the possible ease of transmission early enough. Taiwan, the Times noted, “is excluded from the WHO because China, which claims it as part of its territory, demands that third countries and international bodies to not treat it in any way that resembles how independent states are treated.” The Taiwanese health officials said doctors in the country learned that medical staff on mainland China were getting ill, suggesting human-to-human contact was possible. Officials in Taipei said they reported the information at the end of December 2019. Taiwanese government officials who spoke to the Times said their warnings were not shared by the WHO.

Taiwan Vice President Chen Chien-jen stated, “While the [International Health Regulations’] internal website provides a platform for all countries to share information on the epidemic and their response, none of the information shared by our country’s [Centers for Disease Control] is being put up there. The WHO could not obtain first-hand information to study and judge whether there was human-to-human transmission of Covid-19. This led it to announce human-to-human transmission with a delay, and an opportunity to raise the alert level both in China and the wider world was lost.”

The Daily Wire added, “Reuters reported that the WHO downplayed the potential transmission, saying for the first time on that day (January 14) there may have been human-to-human transmission. On January 15, the head of China’s CDC emergency center claimed the risk of human-to-human transmission was ‘low.’”

In January, Ghebreyesus stated, “As you know, I was in China just a few days ago, where I met with president Xi Jingping. I left in absolutely no doubt about China’s commitment to transparency and protecting the world’s people.”

Yes. We should have listened to @WHO, the ones telling us Coronavirus wasn’t contagious in January, not recommending travel restrictions, and praising China’s handling of the outbreak. pic.twitter.com/hAoADGWzGy — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 27, 2020

Social media lost no time in reminding Ghebreyesus just which entity the world should really have been listening to:

