Temperatures are expected to hit the 100-degree mark Monday in some areas of Riverside County, California — but hey, at least county officials are letting some swimming pools reopen.

But only one person at a time is allowed in the water, KESQ-TV reported.

What are the other details?

The policy affects private pools connected with homeowner’s associations, apartment complexes, and hotels, motels, and country clubs, the station said, adding that city and public pools will remain closed.

The one-swimmer-at-a-time order applies regardless of the size or volume of pools, KESQ noted, adding that no gatherings around pools are allowed.

In addition, all furniture in pool areas must be removed or stacked or chained so that it’s unusable, the station added, and drinking fountains and showers must remain closed and roped off.

However, parents or guardians should remain at all time with minors who swim to ensure safety, KESQ said.

In addition, high-touch areas such as hand rails, light switches, and door knobs must be frequently sanitized, the station reported.

While public and city pools are staying closed, pool cleaning will continue because it’s considered an essential public work related to safety and cleanliness, KESQ noted.

Riverside County's one-person per pool policy is now in effect



