Cardinal Timothy Dolan said Monday the Catholic Church and its schools are being hit hard from the economic hit caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, and leaders are worried about what will happen last year.

“We’re probably going to survive until the end of the academic year, until the end of June,” Dolan told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “We are worried though, for next year.”

Many people are beginning to budget for next year, but are concerned they will not be able to pay tuition for Catholic or other private schools, Dolan said.

The New York archbishop credited President Donald Trump, who met in a conference call with more than 600 Catholic leaders Saturday, with having a “solicitude” for the church’s schools and charity. At the same time, Dolan admitted, while he prays for the people afflicted with COVID-19 and the caretakers, he is also asking God to restore financial security to his church and to Catholic schools.

President Donald Trump livestreamed Dolan’s Mass on Sunday, after participating in a conference call with more than 600 Catholic leaders Saturday. Dolan said he would rather have Trump be in person at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan, as well as parishioners. The church remains closed because of the pandemic.

Dolan said the president has pledged support for Catholic schools.

