The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new possible symptoms to its list for the coronavirus. Previously, the CDC only listed three possible symptoms for the virus – fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

On Sunday, the CDC updated that list to include an additional six symptoms, ABC News reported:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

NPR reported that the “expanded symptoms list could prove important because with a limited number of test kits available, typically those seeking a test must first show symptoms.” The outlet also reported last month along with others that some patients who had developed COVID-19 reported they lost their sense of taste and smell. Others have reported chills, headache, and muscle pain – all symptoms that now have been added to the CDC’s list.

Symptoms of coronavirus generally appear two to 14 days after one has been exposed to the virus. The CDC still lists “emergency warning signs” as difficulty breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that won’t go away, confusion, and bluish lips or face. If you are showing these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.

As ABC reported, more than 2.89 million around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, which means millions more could have had the virus without showing enough symptoms to warrant testing. The Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center shows that more than 200,000 people have died from the disease, although we know in the United States these numbers include anyone who died while also having COVID-19, meaning someone who was had the virus but died of a heart attack was still listed as a coronavirus death.

In the U.S., nearly 55,000 people have died while testing positive for the coronavirus, though as ABC noted, the “vast majority of people who become infected will show either no symptoms or only mild ones.”

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, a province in China, though the Chinese communist government worked to suppress the dangers of the virus and cover up its role in spreading what is now a pandemic. As The Daily Wire previously reported, China was aware of the coronavirus since mid-November, but continued to act as if nothing was happening. By the end of December, doctors in the country began sounding the alarm about a new disease, but the Chinese government silenced them through detentions. China also ordered a genomics company to stop testing the new virus and destroy all samples. These actions continued through January and the World Health Organization (WHO) was complicit in taking China’s word as the truth. On January 14, the WHO finally admitted that there may have been human-to-human transmission of the virus. After this, China continued to cover up evidence of the virus.

