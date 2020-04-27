http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8yoSF3d--aA/

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is expected to introduce a provision to prevent President Trump’s signature from appearing on stimulus checks as part of the next coronavirus relief package, he announced this week.

Schumer plans to introduce the “No PR Act,” which would effectively prevent federal dollars from going toward “any material that promotes the names or signatures of Trump or Vice President Mike Pence,” according to Politico.

“President Trump unfortunately appears to see the pandemic as just another opportunity to promote his own political interests,” Schumer said in a statement.

“The No PR Act puts an end to the president’s exploitation of taxpayer money for promotional material that only benefits his re-election campaign,” he continued.

“Delaying the release of stimulus checks so his signature could be added is a waste of time and money,” Schumer added, alluding to a previous Democrat narrative that proved to be false.

The Washington Post published a story this month, suggesting that physical stimulus checks provided in the CARES Act were being held up due to the addition of President Trump’s name. However, Monica Crowley, the Treasury Department spokeswoman, denied the Post‘s claim, explaining that economic impact payment checks were being “scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned.”

“There is absolutely no delay whatsoever,” she added:

Treasury spokesperson response to last night’s inaccurate and misleading Washington Post story: pic.twitter.com/5K7SNa6PFC — Monica Crowley (@TreasurySpox) April 15, 2020

Congress is expected to return to Washington, DC, on May 4 as party leaders gear up to battle the next phase of the coronavirus relief. House Democrats are expected to offer their own measure, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has said will include a universal vote-by-mail provision.

“In this next bill, we will be supporting vote by mail in a very important way — we think it’s a health issue at this point,” Pelosi said during an appearance on Monday on MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle.

Progressive “Squad” members — such as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) — are also clamoring for universal cash assistance that extends to noncitizens, including illegal aliens.

