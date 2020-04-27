http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/u0TJQHQh9pM/civil-war-on-the-left-michael-moore-against-the-greens.php

As John has already noted, the environmental left (aka, “the left”) is losing its lunch about the new Michael Moore-produced documentary “Planet of the Humans.” I have seen the the whole thing, and you might want to take it in, too, if you have 90 minutes to spare. If not, I have prepared a 10-minute highlight reel below that has a few (but only a very few!) of the best bits bashing “green energy.” In any case, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the film removed from YouTube and suppressed completely within the next few days, just as the ABC docudrama “The Path to 9/11” was suppressed because it made the Clintons look bad.

The beauty of the film is that it makes a devastating case against so-called “renewable energy” entirely with left-wing observers, and does not feature any of the long-time critics from our camp. Overall, however, the film is a red-hot mess, because its central point is the old fashioned, undisguised Malthusianism that there are too many humans on the planet, and that we have to give up growth and shrink our material existence. The greens these days are frantially trying to disguise their fundamentalism by calling it “degrowth,” but it’s the same old recycled doom and gloom and plea for green authoritarianism.

How this “degrowth” should be done the film does not say, and perhaps its real sin from the point of view of the environmentalists is that Moore’s film not only exposes their green energy frauds, but reveals all too plainly their latent misanthropy. And given that we’re all going through a sample of what “degrowth” means right now, this film is very poorly timed.

By the way, I think the greens have only begun to exploit the virus crisis, but have no idea what a disaster it is for them. In any case, don’t forget to have handy the quote from U.S. government scientist David Graber than “Until such time as Homo sapiens should decide to rejoin nature, some of us can only hope for the right virus to come along.” Yeah, go with that greenies; it’ll win friends and influence people everywhere.

Meanwhile, enjoy:

