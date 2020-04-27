https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/commentary-we-did-coronavirus-wrong

“The truth is out there.” — “X-Files”

Although I’ve been guided by that notion my entire professional broadcasting career, it’s never been more true than when navigating the coronavirus rabbit hole.

But what started out as a gut feeling in mid-March — about the problematic projections for the virus and the draconian responses to it — became an ever-expanding theory, and finally an evidence-based diagnosis. To sum up: We did it all wrong.

I’ve gone into why that is in other columns and at length, day after day, on my show. And with each new daily data point, that is increasingly confirmed. In fact, this week Dr. Scott Atlas, an M.D. and senior fellow at Stanford University, came on the show and plainly stated that common sense and the basics of biology were largely abandoned or ignored by some of the so-called experts and all of the modelers.

I pray we will get to the bottom of why whenever we return to what is left of the future, but some of the answers are already known. For when we had already given up on so many other avenues of common sense and science, before we had ever even heard of a thing called SARS-2 Coronavirus, did we really think we were a people prepared to face true existential adversity?

Not only weren’t we, there were many people whose idols of fear or farce had grown so large, that they actually sought to make the adversity surrounding the virus even worse. Just to keep the truth from bursting forth and exposing their grotesque Achilles heels.

Common sense and the basics indeed. How long have we forsaken them, gluttonously eating from the tree of knowledge of good and evil like savages?

If you believe there are more than two genders, I’m talking about you.

If you call yourself a conservative yet thought churches were legitimately “nonessential” during the course of the pandemic, I’m talking about you.

If you are a cop who arrests moms on playgrounds in front of their small children for simply daring to get some fresh air, I’m talking about you.

If you think our rights come from God but consider drag queen story hour to be the price of freedom, I’m talking about you.

If you were below the age of 60 and healthy, but more afraid of this virus than frozen bags of baby body parts, I’m talking about you.

If you constantly lament societal injustice, but never address the breakdown of the family and the need for strong fathers in the home, I’m talking about you.

If you made Dr. Anthony Fauci the equivalent of Greta Thunberg in your pantheon of cosmic Svengalis, I’m talking about you.

If you are a babbling parrot, whose favorite words are “racist” or “sexist,” I’m talking about you.

We desperately need more common sense. More fundamentals. The Rube Goldberg machines of the modern smart set have let reality down over and over and over again. And this one is their costliest blunder/sabotage yet.

The answers for what matters most in the future are largely in the past. Truth is discovered, not conjured. Gravity existed long before the apple fell on Newton’s head. Electricity was there before we learned how to harness it. Penicillin was there before Alexander Fleming was called a kook for suggesting it.

Science innovates, but scientism infests. And the latter is the contagion that turned coronavirus from a rabbit hole to a black hole.

