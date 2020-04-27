https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/data-suggests-the-crazy-science-deniers-may-have-been-right-to-compare-coronavirus-to-the-flu

Unpopular theory: Many “patriotic” Americans who’ve supported the call to bring our economy to a screeching halt have served as an eye-opener. Who would have ever thought the United States would be a nation using the system to force able-bodied adults inside their own homes to “slow the spread” of a virus?

Those who dared ask questions about the details surrounding COVID-19 were met with fear-stricken mobs who decided they are science deniers or worse — hysterical fools.

Hysterical? For requiring evidence and a damn good reason for going along with the destruction of everything, we have worked to build?

Because forcing Americans inside and shutting down the economy isn’t a hysterical path.

And let’s not forget what happened when we compared coronavirus to the flu!

A great T-shirt idea: “Don’t you dare compare COVID-19 to the flu if you know what’s good for ya.”

OK, maybe not a great T-shirt idea, regardless, to compare COVID-19 to the flu based on data is a fair comparison when compared to the original models being used to determine the project mortality rate.

Here’s a reasonable theory that could explain why Americans cling to the notion that COVID-19 is the worst pandemic of our lifetime: Ego and fear may render it too painful to admit that our country allowed the U.S. economy to plummet over something comparable to the flu.

Americans were promised a major pandemic. And so, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other reporting institutions continue to keep their promise to the American people.

The CDC now combines the mortality rate to reflect COVID-19, flu, and pneumonia deaths together.

Steven Crowder broke down the numbers on Monday’s “Good Morning Mug Club” and gave his take on the mob has treated us “science deniers.”

Jeff Goldblum Cancelled for Islam Comments?! | Ep #13 Good Morning MugClub



youtu.be



