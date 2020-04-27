https://www.theblaze.com/news/dem-says-blacks-targeted-in-business-reopening

A Democratic lawmaker said that officials were opening up businesses that blacks use to put them at risk in order to let them spend their coronavirus relief checks.

Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) made the comments during an online videoconference in support of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

“Let me just say very quickly on them opening things, you know they opened up the beauty salons and barber shops, the bowling alleys and the movie theaters. When they open up the Country Clubs and the tanning spas, then I’ll know it’s safe for the rest of us,” she said.

“That’s first,” Fudge added, chuckling.

“Because they just opening up things that black people go to because they know we’ve got these checks and they want us to spend them,” she continued.

“They don’t care about our safety, that’s why when they start to open things they go to,” Fudge concluded, “then I’ll understand it’s time for them to open up some things for us.”

Fudge’s inflammatory comment pleased the rest of the virtual town hall attendees who laughed and smiled at the suggestion that blacks were being targeted.

She has previously expressed concern that statistics showed minorities in the U.S. have a higher rate of infection from the coronavirus and also a higher death rate.

Fudge also made headlines in 2019 when she excoriated the supporters of President Donald Trump as racist and ignorant.

Here’s the video of her comments:

