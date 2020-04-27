https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/disgraceful-hack-reporter-asks-president-trump-man-lost-50000-american-lives-re-elected-video/

Despite their dismal ratings the liberal mainstream media continues to spiral out of control.

On Monday during his daily coronavirus press conference his final question was from a liberal hack who asked him if the man who lost 50,000 Americans should be re-elected.

What a disgrace.

The reporter is Olivia Nuzzi from New York Magazine.

President Trump masterly responded that the “experts” originally estimated over 2 million deaths so he saved lives.

This is going to be the new liberal media line.

Does anyone in their right mind believe ANY Democrat would have shut down travel from China in January? Or any Democrat would have locked down the economy in March?

These aren’t reporters, they’re liberal activists.

