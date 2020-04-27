http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/M0tZFmUo4SE/

President Donald Trump on Monday at the White House defended Attorney General Bill Barr’s concerns about some coronavirus restrictions violating the Constitution.

“The fact that people aren’t allowed to have their freedom causes tremendous amounts of problems, including death,” Trump said during a press conference on Monday at the White House

Trump was asked by a reporter about Barr’s memo that directed federal prosecutors to look for state and local stay at home orders that went too far. Barr wrote:

Many policies that would be unthinkable in regular times have become commonplace in recent weeks, and we do not want to unduly interfere with the important efforts of state and local officials to protect the public. But the Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis.

Trump indicated that he agreed with Barr’s approach.

“He wants to be sure people have their rights and that they maintain their rights, very importantly,” Trump said. “A lot of people agree with him.”

Trump noted that some businesses were facing financial ruin because of government lockdown orders.

“By the way, that causes death also, between all of the things that happen,” he said.

