Christopher Steele

Dossier author Christopher Steele had previously undisclosed meetings with DNC lawyers and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Steele disclosed during a testimony that he met with Perkins Coie partners Michael Sussmann and Marc Elias during the 2016 election.

Steele testified that Michael Sussmann tipped him off to the now-debunked claim that Russian Alfa Bank was secretly communicating with Trump Organization servers.

Steele made the statements during a testimony last month in a defamation lawsuit filed by Russian Alfa Bank.

Via Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller:

A lawyer representing the DNC and Clinton campaign provided Christopher Steele with information in 2016 regarding an alleged secret communications channel between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank, the former spy told a British court last month. That now-debunked tip, from Perkins Coie lawyer Michael Sussmann, set off a chain of events that led to Steele publishing a Sept. 14, 2016 memo accusing the founders of the bank, Alfa Bank, of having “illicit” ties to Vladimir Putin. A week after Steele wrote that memo, he had another meeting with Sussmann’s colleague, Marc Elias. Steele disclosed the previously unreported meetings with Sussmann and Elias during testimony in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by the Alfa Bank founders, according to a court transcript obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Steele’s testimony about Sussmann and Elias provides insight into how deeply involved the two lawyers were in the Trump investigation, and suggests they helped shape Steele’s investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election. [Steele] revealed that Sussmann, a former Justice Department official, told him during a meeting on July 29, 2016 about suspicious network traffic between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank. He also said that the theory about the computer server traffic was the catalyst for the dossier memo he would write six weeks later about Alfa Bank.

Recall, Hillary Clinton tweeted out the now-debunked Slate article on October 31, 2016.

“It’s time for Trump to answer serious questions about his ties to Russia,” Hillary said in a tweet linking to the garbage Slate article about the Russian Alfa Bank.

!)Donald Trump has a secret server. (Yes, Donald Trump)

2) It was set up to communicate privately with a Putin-tied Russian bank called Alfa Bank.

3)When a reporter asked about it, they shut it down.

4)One week later, they created a new server with a different name for the same purpose.

It’s time for Trump to answer serious questions about his ties to Russia. https://t.co/D8oSmyVAR4 pic.twitter.com/07dRyEmPjX — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 31, 2016

Christopher Steele compiled over a dozen memos alleging the Russians had blackmail on Trump and that his associates were conspiring with the Kremlin to win the 2016 election.

The memos were made into a largely debunked dossier that was eventually published by BuzzFeed on January 10, 2017.

IG Horowitz’s report also debunked the Alfa Bank story and said after investigation, the FBI concluded there were no “cyber links” between Alfa Bank and the Trump Org.

Of course it was all lies and now we know that Christopher Steele was tipped off about this garbage Alfa Bank story by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and her Perkins Coie lawyers.

