(CNBC) — Stocks rose on Monday as investors cheered the possibility of reopening the economy after the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 358.51 points higher, or 1.5%, at 24,133.78. Monday marked the Dow’s first close above 24,000 since April 17. The S&P 500 gained 1.5% to close at 2,878.48 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.1% to 8,730.16. (Click here for the latest market news.)

Monday’s gains put the S&P 500 on pace for its biggest one-month gain since 1987 with an 11.4% surge in April. The Dow is up 10.1% month to date; that would be its best monthly performance since 2002.

