“Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson’s home in West Monroe, Louisiana, was the target of a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon.

Witnesses say a suspect driving a white and brown Ford F-250 circled the property at least once before firing eight to 10 shots into the home, USA Today reported. One of the bullets went through the bedroom window where John Luke Robertson lives with his wife Mary Kate and their infant child.

Several members of the family have been staying at the home during the coronavirus quarantine, including daughter Sadie Robertson and her new husband Christian Huff. Fortunately, nobody in the family was injured.

“We were pretty shook up,” Willie Robertson told USA Today on Sunday. “It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property.”

“It was broad daylight,” Robertson said, before adding that he believes the suspect was purposefully targeting his family. “I’m 100% certain, but I don’t know why.”

On Sunday, police arrested Daniel King Jr., 38, in connection with the shooting.

The family is responding by praising God

Robertson noted that the family had been outside just minutes before the shooting occurred.

“Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about 5 minutes before,” Robertson said. “I had just gone to the store when it happened.”

After news broke about the shooting, Sadie Robertson posted on Instagram confirming that “the timing of where we were at the time was crazy protection because we had all just gone inside.”

“We have been resting on Psalm 91 and each other’s gratitude for all being okay … thank you for your prayers,” she added.

Korie Robertson, Willie’s wife, also posted on Instagram about the incident, thanking God for protection and friends for their prayers.

“We are all safe and sound and feeling profoundly grateful for God’s protection over us!” she wrote. “Yes, the news reports are true, we had a drive-by shooting at our home on Friday, it was scary and dangerously close, but thanks to God no one was hurt.”

From a drive-by shooting to a drive-by birthday

Korie Robertson added that, just days after the scary incident, the family was able to participate in a “drive-by birthday celebration.”

“Crazy how life works! We honked our horns and made signs. We are alive and well, and not taking this day for granted!” she wrote.

She also quoted scripture in the post, remembering how her grandmother used to read Isaiah 41:10 every night before going to bed.

“When we spent the night she would read it over us,” she continued. “‘So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.'”

“God is good! Praising him today and every day!” she wrote.

