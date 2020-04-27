https://www.dailywire.com/news/duck-dynasty-stars-home-targeted-in-drive-by-shooting

“Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson reported that on Friday afternoon his family and home in West Monroe, Louisiana, were targeted by a drive-by shooter. “One of the shots went through the bedroom window of the home where son John Luke Robertson lives with his wife Mary Kate McEachern and their infant child, but nobody in the family was injured,” according to USA Today.

Robertson told USA Today, “We were pretty shook up. It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property.” He added that it was lucky the shooting had not happened earlier, saying, “Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before. I had just gone to the store when it happened.”

The property and the several houses included within it are not near the main road; Robertson stated that multiple witnesses saw a truck in which more than one person rode by the property at 2:33 p.m. The vehicle was videotaped by a surveillance system; it was reportedly a white over brown or beige Ford F-250 with large aftermarket tires and rims.

Robertson said he felt the suspects knew they were firing at his property, adding, “I’m 100% certain, but I don’t know why.”

Among the people living on the property were Robertson and his wife Korie, John Luke, his wife Mary Kate McEachern and their infant son, as well as the Robertsons’ daughter Sadie and her new husband Christian Huff.

Robertson said, “I’ve been in close contact with the investigators. It seems local to me, but I can’t be sure.”

On Saturday, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office reported they had made an arrest in connection with the shooting, writing on Facebook: “The investigation has led to the arrest of Daniel King, Jr. King has been charged with 1 count of Aggravated Assault by Drive By Shooting and booked into OCC.”

NBC News reported, “The witnesses said a man who appeared to be in his teens or 20s was driving the truck, and other people were in the vehicle, Springfield said. It wasn’t immediately clear if King was the driver.” The News Star reported that King was 38 years old.

Willie Robertson threw his support behind Donald Trump in the presidential election in 2016. He said of discussing politics with his family, “Literally up until Election Day we were having discussions, you know, I understand … and I hate that the world, you know, America’s so polarized now and so hopefully we can figure out a way to work together and, you know, figure some things out for our country.”

He added of his support of Trump, “You know, it’s like you respect people, and try to love people, and help people, and that’s who I was behind. And, you know, lo and behold, when I was behind him, I don’t think anyone was at the time. That was pretty early.” He stated, “He’s not a politician and so that’s what I loved about him is that he’s not a politician. He’s not polished and he says stuff.”

