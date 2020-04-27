https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/El-Salvador-lethal-force-gangs/2020/04/27/id/964786

In an effort to crack down on heightened gang violence during the coronavirus outbreak, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele approved the use of “lethal force” by police and military against gang members on Sunday.

Thomas Reuters Foundation reported the decision came after the country reported 24 homicides on Friday.

Friday marked the largest number of murders in a single day since Bukele took office in June, which prompted the president to order a 24-hour lockdown in prisons housing gang members. Prison authorities estimate about 12,862 prisoners in El Salvador have gang affiliations.

By late afternoon on Sunday, there were another 29 murders reported by police. Bukele then implemented tougher measures against gangs that he said were taking advantage of the fact security forces were busy helping to contain the virus.

“The police and armed forces must prioritize safeguarding their lives, those of their companions and of honest citizens. The use of lethal force is authorized in self-defense or in defense of the lives of Salvadorans,” Bukele said.

Over the weekend, the government also ordered members of rival gangs into shared cells in order to break up communication between gang members in the same group.

