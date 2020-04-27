https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/employee-indiana-nursing-home-infects-40-patients-coronavirus-least-24-dead/

Indiana is seeing a surge in cornavirus patients and deaths.

Like numerous other states and countries most of these new cases are in nursing homes.

One employee at the Symphony of Joliet Nursing Home who was infected with coronavirus but was asymptomatic infected 40 nursing home patients.

At least 24 of the patients died at the home.

In Italy 40% of the coronavirus deaths were in nursing homes.

In New York State the law required officials to bring COVID-19 patients back to nursing homes.

43% of New Jersey deaths also involve nursing homes.

43% of NJ deaths involve nursing homes. In my county, 20% of all cases and a whopping 54% of all deaths are from these homes. In my small town we have 17 dead in one of these facilities. pic.twitter.com/mr6QsLeL3M — michael (@Realronmexico99) April 22, 2020

And in Minnesota and the UK they are seeing similar numbers.

