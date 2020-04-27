https://www.theblaze.com/lauren-chen/environmentalists-celebrate-pandemic

In a recent episode of “Psuedo Intellectual,” host Lauren Chen highlighted several examples of environmentalists, including Greta Thunberg, who are celebrating the worldwide coronavirus pandemic because lockdowns have resulted in significantly reduced carbon dioxide emissions. Apparently, they aren’t concerned about the economic devastation that could potentially lead to deadly famine and enormous human cost.

“This is roughly the same pace that the IPCC says we need to sustain every year until 2030 to be on pace to limit global warming to 1.5C and hit the Paris climate goals. This is what “rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society” looks like,” tweeted former Wall Street Journal columnist and climate activist Eric Holthaus.

“We’re doing it. It’s possible!” he added. “We need to take some serious time and energy during this pandemic to look around and see what parts of this new way of living we can keep … We can build a better world for everyone out of the ashes of the old one.”

Watch the video below to get Lauren’s take:

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, BlazeTV is offering our BIGGEST discount ever! Get $30 off your subscription when you use promo code LAUREN.

Want more from Lauren Chen?

To enjoy more of Lauren’s pro-liberty, pro-logic and pro-market commentary on social and political issues, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

