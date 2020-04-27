http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RK4Mjiy6AQY/

ESPN has apologized for displaying a graphic which told the story of draftee’s mother’s battle with drug addiction.

Tee Higgins, a wide receiver out of Clemson, was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals this past weekend. When the deal was announced, ESPN showed a graphic displaying information about Higgins. However, one of the details the graphic included, involved information about his mother’s 16-year battle with drug addiction.

@espn this is disgusting on your part, Tee Higgins is enjoying his entrance to the NFL. And y’all have to announce his personal family business, by putting his moms drug addiction battle. Y’all should be ashamed of yourselves. pic.twitter.com/0oO1LbVZGr — Roy Resendez (@royresendez32) April 24, 2020

For his part, Higgins had no issue with ESPN showing the information about his mother.

I’m proud of my mom for turning her life around for me and my sister! I have no problem with them showing the world that my mom is a true fighter🖤🙏🏾 https://t.co/11xKrf4wlV — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) April 26, 2020

Though, others, such as the Broncos Bradley Chubb, did not care for the graphic.

I understand everybody has a story & motivation, but ESPN doesn’t have to highlight the worst moment that happens in some of these folks lives. Am I tripping? — Bradley Chubb (@astronaut) April 24, 2020

The complaints from Chubb, and others, prompted ESPN to issue an apology for the graphic.

“It was a mistake and we apologize for it,” ESPN Vice President of Production Seth Markman explained to the Washington Post. “We want our draft coverage to personalize players and, where appropriate, acknowledge the obstacles they’ve had to overcome on their journey to the NFL. This graphic lacked proper context.”

This weekend’s NFL Draft, ended up becoming the most watched NFL Draft of all-time.

