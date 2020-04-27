https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/former-sanders-campaign-staffer-tears-bernie-sanders-dnc-sexual-assault-double-standards-video/

Former Bernie Sanders Campaign Staffer Tezlyn Figaro joined Varney and Co. to discuss the latest sexual assault accusations against Joe Biden.

Figaro also tore into Bernie Sanders for “bending the knee” to the DNC and Biden Campaign.

Tezlyn Figaro: Bernie has already bent the knee. He’s already closed the deal, the deal is sealed. When Bernie Sanders went in there and had that backroom secret meeting with Joe Biden before he decided to turn over his millions and millions of followers. They already decided how they were going to move forward with this… I really get sick and tired of Bernie supporters who are pretending as if Bernie Sanders is some infant toddler in the corner in the fetal position who is completely unaware of what’s going on. This is political theater and just more shenanigans… Bernie Sanders would not have walked away from the movement if he didn’t already have his deal… Stuart Varney: The networks did not ask these women about the sexual assault charges against Joe Biden… Tezlyn Figaro: Even if the media didn’t ask no one is stopping them from speaking up… What I have to say is this, if Biden supporters have no problem believing Tara Reade so be it… The womens’ march had millions of women wear cat hats all over this country because of Trump’s comments about grabbing them by the “p.” Now here Biden is accused of actually grabbing and yet nothing s being said. So this to me is a con game to say this was never about grabbing them by the “p” comments it was about grabbing more power.

That was just devastating.

Tezlyn gets it.

It makes you wonder how many more Bernie supporters feel the same way.

TRENDING: “Dr. Fauci Gave $3.7 Million to Wuhan Laboratory… Something Is Going On” – Rudy Giuliani Drops a Bomb on NIAID Director Dr. Tony Fauci

Via Varney and Co.:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]