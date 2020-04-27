https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/live-free-or-die-sean-hannity-book-2020/2020/04/27/id/964886

Fox News’ Sean Hannity is releasing his first book in 10 years, detailing the fate of the nation if it succumbs to a Democratic victory in 2020.

Hannity’s “Live Free Or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink” is set to be released Simon & Schuster’s Threshold Editions this August, but it can be preordered on Amazon.

The book takes “a look at America’s fight against those who would reverse our tradition of freedom — a fight that Hannity says we’re dangerously close to losing in 2020,” according to a press release.

Quoting Ronald Reagan’s famed statement, “Freedom is but one generation away from extinction,” Hannity’s walk readers through a concise ideological history of America to demonstrate how we arrived at this moment of brinksmanship and why now is an All Hands on Deck moment to save the Republic, per the release.

He delineates the multiple fronts on which we must fight back against the tactics of the left, and how the future of American freedom rests on Donald Trump’s re-election, the release added.

Hannity has been one of Trump’s more fierce supporters in the media and has been a top-rated, primetime cable TV news program host for years.

