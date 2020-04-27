https://www.theepochtimes.com/golf-courses-private-campgrounds-can-open-may-1-in-pennsylvania_3329237.html

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is easing restrictive measures to allow golf courses, private campgrounds, marinas, and guided fishing trips to reopen, starting May 1.

“Pennsylvanians have remained resilient throughout this COVID-19 crisis, and as we successfully continue to flatten the curve to protect our physical health, it is critical that we also focus on our physical and mental health during these extraordinary times. As the weather warms and daylight lengthens, enjoying time outdoors is an important way to manage stress,” Wolf said in a statement.

“As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health.”

The Democrat’s office cited a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation that found nearly half of adults in the nation said their mental health was negatively impacted by stress over COVID-19.

Fears of the new disease, caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, hitting so many Americans that healthcare systems would be overrun prompted governors across the nation to impose harsh lockdowns largely restricting people to their homes.

People take part in a “reopen” Pennsylvania demonstration in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on April 20, 2020. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Wolf also directed people to recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on visiting parks and recreational facilities, saying the guidance must be followed.

While engaging in outdoor activities, people should only visit parks close to their homes, should maintain at least six feet from others, and “play it safe” in and around swimming pools, according to the CDC.

The agency also says people shouldn’t visit parks if they’re sick or were recently exposed to COVID-19, shouldn’t visit crowded parks, shouldn’t use playgrounds at all, and should avoid hot tubs, spas, water playgrounds, and water parks.

Organized activities and sports are also discouraged.

Campgrounds in state parks will open on May 14.

Wolf’s economic reopening plan centers around a phased reopening that designates counties as red, yellow, or green. Counties can begin to reopen if they have had fewer than 50 new confirmed cases per 100,000 population reported in the previous 14 days, Wolf said on Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

