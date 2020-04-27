https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kristi-noem-south-dakota-stimulus-funding/2020/04/27/id/964908

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem told Fox News on Monday states need flexibility in how to spend the relief money they receive for the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

“They are not allowing us to use those dollars for revenue loss,” Noem told “America’s Newsroom” before a conference call between Preisdent Donald Trump and governors scheduled for later Monday. “They’re literally putting me in a position where I’m going to leave hundreds of millions of dollars on the table, while I’m slashing education and healthcare, because I can’t have the flexibility I need to really do what I need to here in South Dakota to take care of our people.”

Last week, Trump signed “Phase 3.5” of the coronavirus relief package, providing $484 billion in funding, including $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program to help cover paychecks for employees at small businesses that were forced to close during the outbreak. Noem, whose state did not order businesses to close, said South Dakota needs “flexibility” on what Congress has “already voted on” when they passed the bill.

“They can build accountability into this,” she said. “I served Congress for eight years. It’s not hard to build guardrails up to make us account for the date of which we can prove that we’ve had revenue losses. Don’t allow us to use it to bail out pensions, don’t allow us to go back and fill previous years of overspending,” she said.

“They’re really, by not giving us this flexibility today, hurting some of us in these states that have been well-governed for years and make tough decisions and are conservative.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

