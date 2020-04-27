https://thehill.com/homenews/media/494968-hannity-demands-retraction-threatens-legal-action-over-nyt-column-linking-him

Fox News host Sean HannitySean Patrick HannityHannity rips NYT columnist for linking him to COVID-19 death Joe Biden’s record on Social Security isn’t perfect, but Donald Trump’s is far worse Dennis Miller jokes he’s eating hydroxychloroquine-marinated steaks while ‘wasting away in mitigation-ville’ MORE demanded a public retraction and apology from The New York Times on Monday over a column about a New York bar owner and Fox News viewer who died after contracting coronavirus on a cruise, as well other coverage of the host’s statements during the pandemic.

“We write concerning the New York Times’ blatant and outrageous disregard for the truth in mischaracterizing Mr. Hannity’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and blaming him for the tragic death of Joe Joyce,” Hannity’s attorney, Charles Harder, wrote in a letter sent on Monday.

At issue is an April 18 column by Ginia Bellafante profiling coronavirus victim Joe Joyce. It included a passage in which Joyce’s daughter suggests her father went on the cruise, on which he contracted coronavirus, after seeing on Hannity and Fox News that the outbreak was under control.

“You have acted with actual malice in publishing the foregoing statements. As detailed herein, it was readily apparent at the time of publication that Mr. Hannity had devoted substantial, truthful coverage to the coronavirus, and his remarks attributed by you were made eight days after Mr. Joyce had already embarked on his cruise,” read the letter from Hannity’s legal counsel.

It adds, “Moreover, you were fully aware that this was the actual timeline, and in order to mislead your readers and support your false narrative, you withheld the date of Mr. Hannity’s comments from your story.”

The letter goes on to list a number of other New York Times stories Harder says are “instances of your ongoing campaign to personally attack Mr. Hannity by mischaracterizing and making false statements with respect to his coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The 12-page letter then lays out what Harder says are examples of Hannity covering the seriousness of the epidemic, as well as four pages of what the attorney says are examples of officials and organizations – including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioSunday shows preview: Leaders weigh in as some states reopen economies; Biden deliberates a running mate News media stoke Gov. Cuomo narrative as counter to Trump Cuomo’s brush with stardom will fade — and rightly so MORE (D), New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoCuomo says some businesses might be able to open in New York after May 15 Pelosi: Governors’ impatience ‘will help us get an even bigger number’ for state coronavirus funding Navy hospital ship in New York Harbor discharges, transfers last patients MORE (D), Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMnuchin: ‘If we need to spend more money we will, and we’ll only do it with bipartisan support’ Pelosi: Governors’ impatience ‘will help us get an even bigger number’ for state coronavirus funding Sunday shows – Talk shifts to reopening economy hit hard by coronavirus pandemic MORE (D), top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciFauci confident US will double coronavirus testing capacity over next several weeks Brad Pitt plays Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ takes aim at Trump WHO says there’s ‘no evidence’ recovered coronavirus patients won’t get reinfected MORE and CNN – “minimizing” the extent of the outbreak.

Harder says the New York Times has one day to confirm it will “retract, correct and apologize for” the statements or Hannity will seek to take legal action.

Hannity has also addressed the controversy on his show, telling viewers last week that Bellafante “pretty much all but accused yours truly of murder.”

“In order to smear yours truly, they literally, this woman [Bellafante] exploited a man’s tragic death. She willingly, maliciously, purposefully, took something I said completely out of context,” Hannity said.

“Politicizing a tragedy, this New York Times so-called writer, reporter, whatever she is, has added to the pain and suffering of a family that deserves better. This was all done to vilify this program and this channel,” he added.

Requests for comment from Fox News and The New York Times were not immediately returned Monday evening.

