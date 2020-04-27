https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/hmm-did-president-trump-finally-flip-off-the-press-if-not-its-long-overdue-video/
Barack Obama was notorious for flipping the bird during his talks and public appearances.
Today President Trump accidentally flipped the bird at the White House
reporters liberal activists.
It was long overdue.
Especially after that horrible last question by Olivia Nuzzi.
These liberal hacks are a disgrace.
