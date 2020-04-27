https://thehill.com/homenews/media/494847-howard-stern-i-am-all-in-on-joe-biden

Howard Stern announced Monday he’s “all in on Joe BidenJoe BidenSNL’s Cecily Strong roasts Trump as Gretchen Whitmer: ‘That woman’ is ‘what Trump calls his wife’ President Trump faces a major hurdle with swing state voters Governors discuss, defend plans to reopen state economies amid coronavirus pandemic MORE,” saying President Trump Donald John Trump US capping how much banks can lend as part of coronavirus emergency program Trump on ‘Noble’ Prize tweets: ‘Does sarcasm ever work?’ Pompeo plans to force extension of arms embargo against Iran: NYT MORE “could have been ahead of this curve” on the coronavirus pandemic.

Stern made his endorsement on his SiriusXM radio show after a Trump supporter defended the president’s Thursday remarks regarding using disinfectant or ultraviolet light to combat the coronavirus, which Trump tried to walk back on Friday as being “sarcastic.”

“What’s it going to take? I don’t get it,” Stern said of the president’s comments. “I don’t think there is anyone left who will vote for him.”

“I am all in on Joe Biden,” he later added. “You see the wall that’s right next to you, I’ll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth. Listen, I think we are in deep shit. I think we could have been ahead of this curve.”

Stern suggested a massive rally for Trump supporters where they can ingest disinfectant and “all drop dead.”

Stern, who regularly interviewed Trump before he jumped into politics and enjoyed a friendly relationship with the former real estate mogul and reality TV star, endorsed former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump blasts Fox News, says he wants ‘an alternative’ Biden allies fear Trump fundraising juggernaut The Memo: Bully pulpit may be backfiring for Trump MORE in 2016.

Stern has repeatedly hit Trump over his response to COVID-19, including late last month for bragging about the TV ratings of his White House coronavirus press briefings.

Biden, whose campaign has been largely sidelined due to the pandemic but who has been doing interviews from his home in Wilmington, Del., has not been interviewed by Stern. The former vice president has done several late-night interviews in recent weeks, including with NBC’s Jimmy Fallon, CBS’s James Corden and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel James (Jimmy) Christian KimmelGlobal concert ‘One World’ raises 7 million to fight coronavirus pandemic The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump may exert unprecedented power on nominees The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump: Tough times but progress being made MORE.

Stern conducted a 2½ hour interview with Clinton in December.

