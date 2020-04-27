http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/9_Dp6UdIosk/howard-stern-questions-trump-supporters-disinfectant-remarks-1291979

The SiriusXM host says he will support Joe Biden for president.

Howard Stern on Monday said he will support Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential election.

The SiriusXM host made the comment while taking a call from a Donald Trump supporter in New York who defended the president’s Thursday remarks about ingesting disinfectant to kill the novel coronavirus. Trump, after being skewered in the media, walked the comment back Friday, saying he was being “sarcastic.”

Stern’s caller used the sarcastic line when defending Trump. Stern, a onetime friend of Trump’s who had him on his show a number of times before he sought political office, was baffled.

“What’s it going to take? I don’t get it,” Stern said, adding he was watching Thursday’s press conference and said to his wife, “I don’t think there is anyone left who will vote for him.” A dismayed Stern noted at least the caller would vote for Trump.

Stern suggested Trump supporters hold a large rally where they all drink disinfectant “and all drop dead.”

“I’m very frustrated. It is mind-blowing to me,” Stern said. “We have such a disconnect in this country — this [caller] is saying he saw that and he’s OK with it.”

The caller told Stern he was biased because he would likely support Biden, to which Stern said, “I am all in on Joe Biden. You see the wall that’s right next to you, I’ll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth. Listen, I think we are in deep shit. I think we could have been ahead of this curve.”

Stern finally had to hang up on the caller. “I just can’t take it,” he said. “I don’t know what is going on in our country.”