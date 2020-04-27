https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/huge-tara-reades-former-neighbor-comes-forward-corroborate-sexual-assault-allegation-joe-biden-says-reade-discussed-assault-mid-1990s/

Tara Reade, Joe Biden

Tara Reade’s former neighbor has come forward corroborating her sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden.

Tara Reade accused her former boss then-Senator Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

Reade said in 1993, then-Senator Joe Biden pushed her up against the wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

Ms. Reade filed a contemporaneous complaint about Biden’s inappropriate touching with her superiors in the early 90’s but she was retaliated against and abruptly let go of her duties.

Reade’s former neighbor Lynda LaCasse, a Biden supporter, told Business Insider that Reade discussed the sexual assault in detail with her in the mid-1990’s.

“This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it,” Lynda LaCasse told Insider.

There’s more…

A former colleague of Tara Reade’s also told Business Insider that Reade discussed Joe Biden’s sexual assault with her in the mid-1990s in Washington, D.C.

Via Business Insider:

Now two more sources have come forward to corroborate certain details about Reade’s claims. One of them — a former neighbor of Reade’s — has told Insider for the first time, on the record, that Reade disclosed details about the alleged assault to her in the mid-1990s. “This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it,” Lynda LaCasse, who lived next door to Reade in the mid-1990s, told Insider. The other source, Lorraine Sanchez, who worked with Reade in the office of a California state senator in the mid-1990s, told Insider that she recalls Reade complaining at the time that her former boss in Washington DC had sexually harassed her, and that she had been fired after raising concerns.

Read the full report at Business Insider by clicking here.

Shocking evidence to back up Tara Reade’s claims surfaced on Friday — Tara Reade’s mother called Larry King about the incident in 1993 and ironically it aired on CNN!

The DC police are actively investigating the sexual assault complaint brought by Tara Reade.

Biden’s camp denies this ever happened, however Joe Biden still has not released a comment on the matter.

How much longer will TV interviewers, the DNC and Biden ignore this huge story?

