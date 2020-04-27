https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/hypocrite-pelosi-endorses-joe-biden-president-ignores-tara-reades-sexual-assault-allegation-video/

What happened to ‘believe all women?’

Hypocrite Pelosi on Monday endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president and remained silent on the sexual assault allegation against him.

“Today I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States because he will be an extraordinary president,” Pelosi said. “He knows how to get the job done.”

Tara Reade accused her former boss then-Senator Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

Last month, The Intercept published a shocking story of rape allegations from 1993 against then Senator Joe Biden.

Ms. Reade filed a contemporaneous complaint in the early 90’s but she was retaliated against and silenced by the left-wing mob when she came forward with her story.

Reade said in 1993, then-Senator Joe Biden pushed her up against the wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

Shocking evidence to back up Tara Reade’s claims surfaced on Friday — Tara Reade’s mother called Larry King about the incident in 1993 and ironically it aired on CNN!

WATCH:

JUST IN: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for President of the United States, calling him “a leader who is the personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity, and integrity.” https://t.co/SXmHLD1FQG pic.twitter.com/A1KOrGyTPt — ABC News (@ABC) April 27, 2020

A couple weeks ago, Tara Reade filed a formal criminal complaint against Joe Biden, however she has no plans to sue him.

The DC police are actively investigating the sexual assault complaint brought by Tara Reade, but Pelosi remained silent on the serious allegation.

In contrast, hypocrite Pelosi led the charge against Trump’s SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh after Democrat prop Christine Blasey Ford came forward with evidence-free sexual assault allegations against him.

“Today is a profoundly heart-breaking day for women, girls and families across America,” Pelosi said in a statement in October of 2018.

“Courageous women risked their safety and well-being to speak truth about this nomination,” Pelosi said on the confirmation of Kavanaugh. “Tens of thousands more joined them to share their own harrowing stories of sexual assault, at great personal risk. Yet, Senate Republicans chose to send a clear message to all women: do not speak out, and if you do – do not expect to be heard, believed or respected.”

Despite all of the evidence that Biden sexually assaulted Tara Reade, Speaker Pelosi cheerfully endorsed him anyway.

