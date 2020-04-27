https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/insane-dr-deborah-birx-social-distancing-remain-throughout-summer/

These doctors and their flawed models are going to destroy this country if they are not stopped.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said on Sunday that the current social distancing laws will remain “throughout summer.”

This is pure madness!

Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci have been completely off in all of their predictions since day 1 of this pandemic.

The coronavirus was NEVER as dangerous as these so-called experts predicted.
Millions of Americans have had the virus and didn’t even know they had it.
And the mortality rate of those under 50 is less than the flu.

President Trump better reverse course or these deranged doctors are going to ruin this country for good.

