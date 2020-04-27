https://www.theblaze.com/news/intolerance-democrats-date-trump-supporters

The Democratic Party often claims to be the party of tolerance, but a new study shows the majority of Democrats are far from tolerant when selecting dating partners.

The Pew Research Center discovered in a recent study that nearly three-quarters of Democratic voters — a whopping 71% — said they would not consider dating someone who supports and voted for President Donald Trump.

Of those, 45% said they would “definitely NOT” date a Trump supporter.

Meanwhile, less than half of Republican voters, just 45%, said they would not date a Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton, and only 19% said they would “definitely NOT” date Clinton supporters.

When it comes to simply dating members of the opposing party, Republicans continued to show overwhelming tolerance.

The survey found that 43% of Democrats will not date a Republican, while just 24% of Republicans said they would not date a Democrat.

More from Pew Research Center:

The aversion to dating people of different political orientations reflects the partisan antipathy seen in the overall public. Other recent Pew Research Center surveys have found that sizable shares of partisans are likely to associate negative traits such as “closed-minded” and “immoral” with members of the opposite political party, and many find it stressful and frustrating to talk about politics with people who don’t share their political views.

As Newsweek reported, political surveys over the last several years have revealed just how polarized American politics have become.

For example, recent polls showed Democrats believe Republicans are “close-minded” and “unintelligent” while Republicans believe Democrats are “unpatriotic” and “lazy.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

