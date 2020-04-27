https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/irs-telling-10000-workers-return-jobs/

The economy in the United States has been left literally in pieces by the coronavirus pandemic. Millions are unemployed and many of those don’t know if their jobs ever will return.

But the Internal Revenue Service will be ready and able to process their tax returns, apparently.

A report at Government Executive on Monday confirmed that the agency has asked 10,000 of its furloughed employees to come back.

They are needed to do “mission-critical work,” officials said.

“The agency is bringing employees back from quarantine starting Monday as it prepares for the adjusted 2020 tax filing deadline of July 15. IRS will ask workers to come back on a voluntary basis with incentive pay, though it will subsequently require additional employees to return if a sufficient number of volunteers do not come forward. The employees will correspond with taxpayers, process tax documents, talk to taxpayers over the phone and perform other filing season duties, according to the National Treasury Employees Union, which represents the IRS workforce,” the report said.

But, the IRS told its employees in notifying them of their plans to return, it does not have enough personal protective equipment for everyone.

So they’ll need to protect themselves.

“Although the IRS is seeking to procure PPE such as masks and gloves, each IRS facility may not be able to initially procure the PPE for all employees immediately,” the agency notice confirmed. “Employees are therefore required to bring personal face coverings for their nose and mouth area when they come to work.”

They’ll need to wear masks in common areas, although they don’t have to in their cubicle, the notice said.

The report, which pointed out many of the workers not at their offices lately still have been getting paid, revealed the 10,000 recalled employees will come from 10 different offices.

Two members of Congress, Reps. Richard Neal of Massachusetts and John Lewis of Georgia, both Democrats, said the workers should stay home until that protective gear lines up.

“It is completely irresponsible and unethical for the IRS to demand those workers obtain their own protective equipment—this is the responsibility of the federal government to its workers,” they said.

