Is Jill Biden running for President now?

Jill Biden delivered Sleepy Joe’s 2020 campaign message as her husband stood next to her and blinked.

77-year-old Joe can hardly string a sentence together without stumbling so now his wife is talking for him.

“This moment reminds us that the presidency is about true leadership — having the forethought to prepare for the worst, the backbone to lead through chaos, the character to move beyond politics,” Jill Biden said as Joe stared into space.

Old Joe’s handlers should tell him to at least smile instead of scowling next time his wife speaks for him.

WATCH:

Jill Biden: “This moment reminds us that the presidency is about true leadership — having the forethought to prepare for the worst, the backbone to lead through chaos, the character to move beyond politics.” pic.twitter.com/lhwvRiaXHT — The Hill (@thehill) April 26, 2020

