The release of hundreds of documents concerning the investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn wasn’t needed to reveal the conduct that has been going on within the FBI, former District of Columbia U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova told Newsmax TV Monday.

“They stunningly reveal a story of FBI misconduct and show that the general was set up and framed,” diGenova told Newsmax TV’s “Howie Carr Show.” “It’s now very clear that (former FBI Director James) Comey has forced the hand of people inside the FBI, and there’s now a mole in the FBI who is leaking to the press.”

DiGenova explained that Attorney General William Barr had chosen U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Jensen, of the Eastern District of Missouri, to investigate the Flynn investigation, and Jenson late last week provided “a pile of documents” to D.C.’s U.S. Attorney Tim Shea and Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell.

Referring to articles in The Daily Caller and The Federalist, diGenova said current FBI Director Christopher Wray and his general counsel, Dana Boente, have been working to block exculpatory evidence that could exonerate Flynn from being released.

The Federalist reported last week that according to an unnamed FBI official, Boente, who served briefly as acting attorney general after President Donald Trump took office, signed off on a spy warrant against former Trump campaign affiliate Carter Page. The documents, filed under a protective order by the Department of Justice, were said to reflect poorly on the FBI. The documents remain sealed.

“Somebody inside the FBI is now whistleblowing by leaking to the press about what’s going on, and boy, is it just fascinating to watch the claims,” said diGenova.

DiGenova said the documents “all deal with how Flynn was entrapped” and contain information about former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and more.

“This story is like a Russian novel,” said diGenova. “It’s like (Fyodor) Dostoyevsky, it’s even better than Dostoyevsky.”

