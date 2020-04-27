https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/judge-sullivan-previously-accused-gen-flynn-treason-will-file-response-flynns-motion-monday-may-4/

General Mike Flynn

“Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo reported Sunday evening that according to her sources, General Flynn will be “completely exonerated this week.”

“Breaking News: sources tell me General Flynn will be completely exonerated this week. It was a total fraud. A Set up. More tomorrow,” Maria Bartiromo said in a tweet Sunday night.

Breaking News: sources tell me @GenFlynn will be completely exonerated this week. It was a total fraud. A Set up. More tomorrow @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness @FoxNews @SundayFutures — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) April 26, 2020

On Friday, the government finally released Brady documents in General Mike Flynn’s case showing he committed no crimes.

Attorney Sidney Powell has been fighting to get her hands on the Brady Material since she took over the case.

The documents are filed under seal, but attorney Sidney Powell said it reveals Flynn did not commit any crimes.

Powell also said that the documents produced found further misconduct by Mueller’s thug prosecutor Brandon Van Grack specifically.

General Flynn was set up by Obama’s Deep State crooks.

Following the release of the exculpatory documents Attorney Sidney Powell filed a motion to dismiss ALL CHARGES against the former Trump National Security Advisor.

On Monday Catherine Herridge from CBS News announced Judge Sullivan will file a response to General Flynn’s request on Monday, May 4th.

In December 2018 Judge Emmet Sullivan accused General Flynn from committing treason. It was a shameful display.

Maybe it’s time Judge Sullivan offers General Flynn an apology?

#FLYNN On new records, motion to dismiss, Judge Sullivan sets first deadline within days: “GOV shall file a response to Mr. Flynn’s sealed motion by no later than 12:00 PM on 5/4/2020 and Mr. Flynn shall file his reply by no later than 12:00 PM on 5/6/2020” @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/bH3cyd9b7M — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 27, 2020

