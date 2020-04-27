https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/latest-numbers-italy-prove-dr-fauci-dr-birx-needlessly-destroying-us-economy/

If the CDC really wanted to reach herd immunity they would open the schools and allow working age Americans back to work.

They could save the seniors from the deadly coronavirus.

Instead we have the FDA warning Americans about taking proven drug hydroxychloroquine for treating the coronavirus.

And it is clear today that Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx misled the the president and the country when they continue to ignore that the vast majority of coronavirus victims are seniors over 70 with co-mobidities.

You just don’t collapse and the world’s greatest economic system with numbers like this.

TRENDING: “Dr. Fauci Gave $3.7 Million to Wuhan Laboratory… Something Is Going On” – Rudy Giuliani Drops a Bomb on NIAID Director Dr. Tony Fauci

In Italy the chance of contracting and succumbing to the coronavirus for those under age 60 is slim.

The chance of contracting and succumbing to the coronavirus for those under age 50 is almost nil.

Via Ned Nokolov.

Another important graph from the Italian report (https://t.co/l2IL4bwRwr) is this one… If someone needed to be protected (isolated), it’s the elderly retired people, not younger working people. This fact was known early on. Thus, there was no need to lock down the economy. pic.twitter.com/ftis09hD2W — Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) April 26, 2020

Only 3.6% of those who died from the coronavirus had no comorbidities!

This Italian report on COVID19 deaths is quite revealing: “Characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 patients dying in Italy

Report based on available data on April 23th , 2020″https://t.co/l2IL4bwRwr Only 3.6% of all COVID19 deaths had 0 comorbidities. i.e. were directly caused by COVID! pic.twitter.com/DbzulBwRYW — Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) April 26, 2020

The US is being misled today.

President Trump needs to make a U-turn and propose sensible solutions to reopen the economy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

