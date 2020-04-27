https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/lockdown-vs-non-lockdown-not-produce-statistically-different-number-deaths-ca-docs-say/

Two California doctors say locking down all of America “did not produce a statistically different number of deaths” versus not locking down all of America.

Dr. Dan Erickson and Dr. Artin Massihi, who own seven Accelerated Urgent Care facilities in Kern County, Calif., have been scouring data of the COVID-19 virus, both nationally and globally, along with data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Their data extrapolations, using a method similar to the one the CDC uses for influenza, suggest that death rates for COVID-19 are similar to those for the flu,” PJ Media reported. “According to their analysis, both Kern County and the state of California have likely experienced a widespread viral infection. They both agreed this is almost certain in New York as well. Based on their analysis, the death rate varies from 0.03% in California to 0.1% in New York state. This will be confirmed by additional testing finding new cases for the same number of deaths.”

“Lockdown versus non-lockdown did not produce a statistically different number of deaths. That is the bottom line,” Erickson said in a press conference last week.

TRENDING: “Dr. Fauci Gave $3.7 Million to Wuhan Laboratory… Something Is Going On” – Rudy Giuliani Drops a Bomb on NIAID Director Dr. Tony Fauci

While both doctors said initial reports of the virus did prompt a proper immediate response — especially since no one knew just how bad it could be, given China’s secretive nature — they said later data should’ve prompted a later review.

“Millions of cases, a small number of deaths,” Erikson said.

Erikson compared Sweden, which did not enact severe limitations, and Norway, which locked down. Both have statistically similar death rates.

Said PJ Media:

In addition to asserting that this is much more comparable to the flu than originally thought, the doctors present additional information to support their point of view. … [T]hey were very clear on how self-isolation can actually compromise the immune system in otherwise healthy people. Dr. Erickson explained that the immune system is actually built by exposure to pathogens. Coming in contact with viruses and bacteria in the environment fires the body’s system for fighting infection. Additionally, the normal flora, or good germs we have on and in us all the time, also drop when we isolate. Next, they say the current guidelines are not backed by science. Dr. Erickson repeated the finding that COVID-19 can live on plastic for three days. So, when you go to Costco or Home Depot, you pick up needed items that may carry COVID-19. He added that it is because of these fomites, inanimate objects that can carry and transfer disease, it is highly likely COVID-19 would be found if your home or car were sampled. Additionally, there is no science that says it is safer to go to Costco than it is to go to the small local restaurant for lunch. In the opinion of both doctors, the current guidelines are not based on rational thinking. They also think people should absolutely be spending time outside. Dr. Massihi said keeping people indoors can cause Vitamin D deficiencies which further impact immune function and can cause a depressed mood. Dr. Erickson then explained that the vast majority of people were dying with COVID-19, not from COVID-19. He said after viewing hundreds of autopsies in his career, people rarely die for one reason. A body that has been weakened by chronic disease is not as able to fight off infection. He compared this to deaths with the flu. Most often it is just one of a number of illnesses a patient is suffering with.

[embedded content]

RELATED: MUST SEE VIDEO: California Doctors of Immunology Say Only Sick and Elderly Should be Quarantined, Businesses Should Open, and State is Pressuring Drs. to Add COVID-19 Numbers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

